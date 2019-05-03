Future of Duluth Golf Courses

The City of Duluth is recommending one Duluth golf course will be downsized

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth is recommending nine holes of the Lester Park Golf Course be sold off following the 2019 season for a housing development that could be turned into up to 400 multi-family housing units.

The City’s recommendation would improve the infrastructure at Enger Park Golf Course while continuing to operate the other 18 holes at Lester Park.

The past four years, golfers have been asking whether Lester Park Golf Course should remain open. And one golfer tells us he is happy the sense of uncertainty is done.

Mike Kylmala, a golfer at Lester Park, said that “I don’t mind the downgrade, as long as it’s going to keep the course open. A lot of us thought where are we going to go for golf and it would be too hard to get on Enger so it’s nice to know we will have at least three years here”.

Plans also call for the driving range at Enger Park to be redeveloped into more than one hundred housing units. Duluth Public Golf Courses are now 2.4 million dollars in debt. The Lester Park Director is hopeful the downgrade will help close that financial gap.

Jacob Scheitlin, Director of Lester Golf Course mentioned that “it’s kind of helping us gain more traction. Our financial numbers have increased the past three years Billy Casper has been here so just look forward to improving more as we go along. Hopefully by the end of it, we have two golf courses still standing.

The 18 holes at Lester will continue to operated through the 2022 season, and then it will be looked into to see how well they performed financially. The official recommendations are expected to be brought to the Duluth City Council May 13th.