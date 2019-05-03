Judge Rules Murder Suspect Cannot Have Mental Illness Defense

Sentencing is Scheduled for June 13

HIBBING, Minn. – A sixth district judge has ruled that a Grand Rapids man convicted of murder in the second-degree did not have mental illness or cognitive impairment to afford him a mental illness defense.

Benjamin Lundquist was accused of stabbing and killing 54-year-old Joel Gangness of Hibbing in January of 2017 in an apartment there.

Lundquist initially told police that Jesus told him to commit the crime.

His sentencing is set for June 13.