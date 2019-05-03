Junk Hunt in Full Swing at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Vintage treasures are in full stock at the semi–annual Duluth Junk Hunt at the DECC.

Nearly 150 vendors from around Minnesota are selling a variety of antique and repurposed items.

Thousands of hard core “Junkers” rummaged through the aisle of vendors hoping to find the ultimate treasure.

“My son is in second grade and learning to play trumpet, so I saw another trumpet so I thought we could play together. I used to play baritone,” said shopper Mark Johnston.

The junk hunt began in 2012. The founder says it’s exciting to see how much it’s grown over the last seven years.

“We feel very very thankful and very blessed. We started with a half a dozen vendors in June of 2012,” said Founder Emily Bromer.

“Were pumped, were just glad everyone loves it just as much as we do,” Bromer continues.

The junk hunt continues tomorrow from 9 am to 4 pm.

Admission is $5 per person.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Duluth Harbor Mission.