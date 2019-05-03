Miniature Horses Delight at St. Scholastica

Two horses, Maggie and Gracie, spent the afternoon reading with kids and allowing students to pet them.

DULUTH, Minn. – Mini therapy horses were at the college of St. Scholastica on Friday for students who might be stressed out with the semester coming to an end.

Two horses, Maggie and Gracie, spent the afternoon reading with kids and allowing students to pet them.

It was all to take the students’ minds off of finals.

“It’s fun, the students who have never met a horse before so they can see what a horse really is like, and these are pure horse, they behave just like a large horse. And so that they can have a good experience with a horse, horses are so good for people,” said Beth Wilson of Rocky Run Stables.

Both Gracie and Maggie also spend their days visiting assisted care facilities and listening to children read books to practice their reading and comprehension skills.