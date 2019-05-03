Model Train Exhibit is on Track at the Duluth Depot

The HO scale model trains will be running on tracks lined with buildings and trees.

DULUTH, Minn. – A traveling model train exhibit is coming to the Duluth Depot this weekend.

The HO scale model trains will be running on tracks lined with buildings and trees.

For the 12 volunteers who set up the models, it is about more than just having fun.

“We do it because we like it, but it helps us remember how important railroads are to people, how important they are to building communities and still important as means of transportation,” said Bob Sterner, the model railroad organizer.

The exhibit includes some award winning trans, and will be available the first weekend of May at the Depot in downtown Duluth.