NSIC Tournament Run Ends for UMD Softball

The Bulldogs were ousted by 6th-ranked Winona State.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The UMD softball team made to the second day of the NSIC tournament. After picking up a win over Southwest Minnesota State, the Bulldogs needed a win against sixth-ranked Winona State.

But the Warriors took care of business as they eliminated the Bulldogs 8-1, thanks to a six-run fifth inning. Sammi Sadler scored the lone run for UMD in the fourth inning off a solo home run.

The Bulldogs now await their NCAA tournament fate Monday morning at 10 a.m. for the Division II selection show.