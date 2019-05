Oredockers Baseball Come Back on Lumberjacks

The Ashland baseball team picked up a road win over Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn. – It took a comeback effort for the Ashland baseball team to get the road win over Cloquet 11-5 Friday night at Mettner Field.

The Lumberjacks jumped out to a 4-0 lead early on, but the Oredockers would battle back to pick up the win.