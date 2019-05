Prep Lacrosse: Wolfpack Boys Improve to 6-1; Wolfpack, Stealth Girls Fall at Home

The Duluth boys lacrosse team continued their hot streak at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jackson Hill led the way with six goals as the Duluth boys lacrosse team blasted Tartan 14-2 Friday night at Public Schools Stadium.

And in girls action, the Duluth girls lacrosse team fell at home to Coon Rapids 17-12 and the Hermantown/Proctor girls were defeated by New Prague 13-7.