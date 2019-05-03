Punch & Kick Your Way to Happiness & Health with Kickboxing in the Northland!
ACTIVE ADVENTURES: 9Round Kickboxing 30-Minute Intense Workout
DULUTH, Minn. — Life stressing you out? Does the cooler weather make you upset? Then it’s time to PUNCH IT OUT at Duluth’s 9 Round kickboxing program in this week’s Active Adventures with Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot!
9Round is a kickboxing themed fitness program that incorporates a functional, interval, cardiovascular and circuit training regimens. The program consists of a proprietary system of nine challenging workout stations, developed by a World Champion Kickboxer. Each workout is intense and only 30 minutes long, with no breaks.
Stop by anytime – your first workout is free!
LOCATION: 1334 W Arrowhead Rd, Duluth, MN 55811
HOURS:
|Friday
|5:30AM–7PM
|Saturday
|7AM–12PM
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8AM–8PM
|Tuesday
|5:30AM–8PM
|Wednesday
|8AM–8PM
|Thursday
|5:30AM–8PM
CONTACT: (218) 481-7788, 9Round Website
Here’s what you can expect:
- Show up at your convenience; there are no class times
- You’re welcomed by a friendly, qualified trainer
- Trainer teaches you how to wrap your hands for support when punching
- Use heart rate training to stay in your target fat burning zone
- Trainer shows you how to do each exercise based on your fitness level
- Every three minutes, you move to the next exercise station
- After station nine, your 30-minute full-body workout is over
- Access to 9Round Nutritional Guidance
- Enjoy a new workout every day (workouts change daily)