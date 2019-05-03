Punch & Kick Your Way to Happiness & Health with Kickboxing in the Northland!

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: 9Round Kickboxing 30-Minute Intense Workout

DULUTH, Minn. — Life stressing you out? Does the cooler weather make you upset? Then it’s time to PUNCH IT OUT at Duluth’s 9 Round kickboxing program in this week’s Active Adventures with Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot!

9Round is a kickboxing themed fitness program that incorporates a functional, interval, cardiovascular and circuit training regimens. The program consists of a proprietary system of nine challenging workout stations, developed by a World Champion Kickboxer. Each workout is intense and only 30 minutes long, with no breaks.

Stop by anytime – your first workout is free!

LOCATION: 1334 W Arrowhead Rd, Duluth, MN 55811

HOURS:

Friday 5:30AM–7PM Saturday 7AM–12PM Sunday Closed Monday 8AM–8PM Tuesday 5:30AM–8PM Wednesday 8AM–8PM Thursday 5:30AM–8PM

CONTACT: (218) 481-7788, 9Round Website