Punch & Kick Your Way to Happiness & Health with Kickboxing in the Northland!

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: 9Round Kickboxing 30-Minute Intense Workout
Brittney Merlot,

DULUTH, Minn. — Life stressing you out? Does the cooler weather make you upset? Then it’s time to PUNCH IT OUT at Duluth’s 9 Round kickboxing program in this week’s Active Adventures with Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot!

9Round is a kickboxing themed fitness program that incorporates a functional, interval, cardiovascular and circuit training regimens. The program consists of a proprietary system of nine challenging workout stations, developed by a World Champion Kickboxer. Each workout is intense and only 30 minutes long, with no breaks.

Stop by anytime – your first workout is free!

LOCATION: 1334 W Arrowhead Rd, Duluth, MN 55811

HOURS:

Friday 5:30AM–7PM
Saturday 7AM–12PM
Sunday Closed
Monday 8AM–8PM
Tuesday 5:30AM–8PM
Wednesday 8AM–8PM
Thursday 5:30AM–8PM

CONTACT: (218) 481-7788, 9Round Website

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Show up at your convenience; there are no class times
  • You’re welcomed by a friendly, qualified trainer
  • Trainer teaches you how to wrap your hands for support when punching
  • Use heart rate training to stay in your target fat burning zone
  • Trainer shows you how to do each exercise based on your fitness level
  • Every three minutes, you move to the next exercise station
  • After station nine, your 30-minute full-body workout is over
  • Access to 9Round Nutritional Guidance
  • Enjoy a new workout every day (workouts change daily)
