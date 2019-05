Rails Softball Tops Rebels For Eighth Straight Win

Proctor used a big fourth inning to top Moose Lake-Willow River.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor softball team used a big fourth inning to top Moose Lake-Willow River 7-3. The Rails also went on to beat DeLaSalle to sweep Friday’s doubleheader.

The Rails (9-1) will play at Hermantown on Tuesday.