Student Secretly Records Verbal Abuse From Hibbing Teacher

HIBBING, Minn. – A student’s secret recordings have kept a Minnesota teacher out of the classroom while a school district investigates the incident.

Dan Gotz is a seventh grade science teacher at Hibbing High School.

According to WCCO, a student reported the teacher months ago to school officials. The student’s parents say the Vice Principle observed Mr. Gotz for a day only to tell them he was “a great teacher.”

The school district is continuing to investigate those allegations.