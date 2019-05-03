Superior Promoting Boat Safety with “Kids Don’t Float” Program

There are now two Kids Don't Float Stations and the city of Superior is hoping to add more.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A life vest can be beneficial in preventing boating related drownings and the city of superior’s Kids Don’t Float program is an attempt at saving lives.

A ribbon was cut to re–welcome the Kids Don’t Float program.

The project through the city of Superior and the local Chamber of Commerce allows kids of all ages and sizes to borrow life jackets before boating or going in to the water this fishing season.

“The Kids Don’t Float program is awesome because we get people that come down and they put their boat in to fish. Maybe they don’t have a life vest for their kids. A lot of these smaller children don’t have the smaller vest that fit them,” said Tom Acton.

Inspired by a similar program in her Alaskan hometown, A Superior City Councilor hopes it will bring awareness to the importance of wearing life jackets.

“It’s incredibly overwhelming to think this might save a life. I hope that people take advantage of the stations and teach kids how to use them and value safety out on the water,” Superior City Councilor Jenny Van Sickle.

They are asking people to donate their lightly used life jackets by dropping them off to one of the stations.

The two stations are located at Loon Foot Landing and Arrowhead boat launch.

The life vests are free to use.