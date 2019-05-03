UWS Students Help Host Kids Carnival at the Boys and Girls Club

The day was for children who are on the waiting list for the highly popular Mentor Duluth program.

DULUTH, Minn. – Criminal justice students at UWS held a carnival day for children who are on the waiting list for the highly popular Mentor Duluth program.

The program matches children in the area with positive role models.

The carnival featured kids who were all smiles enjoying the activities.

It also taught the UWS students how much of an impact they can have in kids’ lives.

“They understand now the importance of prevention and education and community services that work with youth to prevent delinquent behavior. It’s amazing just to see the looks not only on the kids’ faces but the students’ because I can tell how much of an impact it has for them,” said Alli Willingham, the assistant professor of criminal justice at UWS.

Mentor Duluth is always looking for positive community role models.

If you’re interested you can visit their website here.