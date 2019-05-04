Bulldogs Sweep Beavers to End Regular Season

UMD ends the season 16-33, 12-24 in NSIC play.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD baseball team ended the regular season in a big way, sweeping Saturday’s doubleheader 12-2 and 4-3. The Bulldogs took three of four from the Beavers in the weekend series.

In game one, the Bulldogs scored early and often to get in front and seal the win. McCale Peterson went 3-for-3 with 3 RBI while Eric Yachinich hit a home run.

Game two was much closer, but the Bulldogs were able to add on a run in the bottom of the sixth to hang on for the 4-3 win. UMD scored three in the first inning, including and RBI double from Ben Danielson. Alex Ferguson went 1-for-2 with 2 RBI.

The Bulldogs finish the season 16-33, 12-24 in the NSIC.