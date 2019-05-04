Free Comic Book Day Attracts Comic Lovers Old and New

First Saturday in May comic book stores across the country distribute free comics.

DULUTH, Minn.- Nerds of the Northland, rejoice–for Saturday was Free Comic Book Day.

Comic book lovers crowded Rogue Robot Games and Comics in Downtown Duluth.

Store owner Ryan Fleming said every year they get as many as 100 people on this day.

Comics, he said, provide a unique avenue to get kids into reading.

“They were a great world to escape into for me, when I was depressed or I had a lot of health issues too so whenever I was feeling down about life, I’ll just escape into comic books,” Fleming said.

The store offered a selection of comics for free, as well as mini figure Paint and Take, which will continue twice a month.