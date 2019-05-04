Memorial Blood Centers Hold Community Drive

Drive at Fox 21 in honor of 3-year-old with leukemia

DULUTH, Minn. – Memorial Blood Centers held a community blood drive in the Fox 21 parking lot.

Memorial aimed to collect forty to fifty units in the drive, and they said they were right on target with that.

Staff tell us the donation process is easy and takes about an hour.

“The need for blood does not go away,” said Donor Recruitment Representative Michelle Keil. “It is every day. It is constant and we could not make sure that there was blood supply on the shelf for patients in need without our volunteer blood donors.”

The community blood drive was in honor of a three-year-old boy named Bennett who is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

For more information about upcoming blood drives, visit Memorial Blood Centers online.