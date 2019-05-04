New CBD Hemp Oil Store Opening in Duluth’s Lakeside Neighborhood

Sutherland CBD will open their second location.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new CBD store is opening soon in Duluth.

Sutherland CBD is making their way across the bridge to open a second location in the Lakeside neighborhood right next to Amity Coffee.

Craig Sutherland says many of their Superior customers travel from up the North Shore.

The new location will give them a closer place to buy hemp oil products.

“Something about that area when you go over there, the vibe, the community seems like they support local and the coffee shop next door just has an awesome vibe and I think we’d fit in perfect with it and we can learn a lot from it,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland says they want to make sure they are ahead of the curve on all of Minnesota’s CBD oil laws before opening.

They are hoping to open by June 1.