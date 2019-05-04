No Injuries in Fire at CCU College of Hair in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- The cause of a fire at CCU College of Hair on West Superior Street is still unknown, according to Duluth Fire officials. No one was injured, as the building was unoccupied.

Crews say the fire started near the alley entrance of the downtown building, where they directed most of their response.

Firefighters say the fire did not spread to any nearby buildings.

According to officials, the fire did not take long to put out. They only used about 50 gallons of water.

Fire investigators have yet to go in and research a possible cause.