Prep Baseball: Hilltoppers Dominate Irish in Class AA State Title Game Rematch

Duluth Marshall got its revenge against Maple Lake in a big way.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Class AA state title game rematch, Duluth Marshall got its revenge against Maple Lake, dominate the Irish to get the 11-1 win in five innings.

Ben Pedersen threw a complete game, allowing just one earned run (in the first inning) while striking out nine and also hit a bases clearing triple in the bottom of the first. The Hilltoppers improve to 8-1 and will play at Breck next Saturday.

In other baseball action, Hermantown fell to Spring Lake Park 5-4 while Duluth Denfeld held off North Branch 12-11 in eight innings.