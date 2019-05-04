Saints Tennis Dominates Eagles, Wins UMAC Championships

Both St. Scholastica tennis teams got 8-1 wins over Northwestern to win the UMAC Tournament Championships.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMAC tennis championships featured familiar faces as both St. Scholastica and Northwestern tennis teams faced each other, but the Saints dominated as bot the men and women won the UMAC tournament title with 8-1 wins.

For the Saints women, this is their third straight UMAC tournament title and 20th overall. Katelyn Rice won her singles match in straight sets to give her nine straight singles wins. Sara Wennerstrand and Brynne Hauer also won in straight sets, while Elise Hauer and Elizabeth Fink won in tiebreakers. The Saints swept the doubles matches.

For the Saints men, they got their revenge over the Eagles, who upset them in last year’s championship. This is the Saints 18th UMAC tournament title in program history. Elliot Schneider and Anton Sopin won their singles matches in straight sets while Serhii Tykhonenko, Rafa Gonzalez and Jake Jolowsky all won in tiebreakers. The Saints men also swept their doubles matches.

Both Saints teams earn automatic qualifiers to the NCAA Tournament, the first ever NCAA berth for the men but the women will make their fifth straight trip to the NCAA tournament. Both teams will find out where they will play in the tournament on Monday morning.