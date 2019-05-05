BlueGreens Shut Out Thunder in Season Opener

DULUTH, Minn. – Soccer is officially back in the Northland as the reigning Midwest Region champions Duluth FC held its season opener at Duluth East on Sunday. The BlueGreens picked up right where they left off last year, getting the 2-0 win over Sioux Falls Thunder FC.

Ronaldo Fortune and Caryle Junior scored the two goals for Duluth FC. The BlueGreens will hit the road and play at Des Moines Menace on Wednesday at 7:30 to start the U.S. Open Cup.