Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Bethel Lutheran Church

Tacos served for church fundraiser.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Sunday was Cinco de Mayo, which commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1892.

Bethel Lutheran Church celebrated the Mexican holiday with their fundraiser.

They served tacos and had a photo booth manned by a professional photographer.

The church’s Fundraising Committee said when it comes to events like this, their church specializes in fun.

“Well it brings people from parts of the city to come find out what we’re doing,” said Sue Connoly, co-chair of the committee.

“And we know how to put on a party.”

In June, the church will have an ice cream social fundraiser.