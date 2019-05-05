‘Dementia Friendly Duluth’ Holds First Victory Chorus Performance

The Victory Chorus is made up of singers with dementia, caretakers and volunteers.

DULUTH, Minn.- A program three years in the making held its debut performance.

Dementia Friendly Duluth was proud to showcase their ‘Victory Chorus’- 40 person ensemble made up of singers with dementia, caretakers and volunteers young and old.

The Victory Chorus performance was introduced as a mindful musical journey.

These singers were hard at work practicing for 12 weeks and could not have been more proud with what they had to offer.

It was a celebration of hard work and natural talent.

“Music is the perfect way to bring the person with dementia out,” Dementia Friendly Duluth director Mimi Stender said.

Dementia Friendly Duluth holding its first Victory Chorus performance thanks to the Victory Fund, a community dedicated to identifying and resolving chronic health issues.

“Music memory is one of the very last to go, and this chorus is so special because we’re sharing in the music together,” Stender said.

The group singing classic songs like ‘What a Wonderful World’

“A song can bring back a memory,” Victory Chorus singer Mary Ann Harala said.

Mary Ann loves music and singing. She joined the victory chorus to be more active in the dementia community.

“I teach my grandchildren songs so that they will have memories of songs from me and from the world around them,” Harala said.

The Victory Chorus mission- to unite people living with dementia and community members to create joy through song.

“We need so much more research and so much work and we need so much more help for people with dementia in our own community. If you can find a spot or even join the choir you will have a very enriching experience,” Harala said.

Before the performance a proclamation from mayor Emily Larson was read offically declaring May 5 2019 ‘Victory Chorus Day’ in Duluth.