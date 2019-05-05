Hermantown Suspect Killed In Police Shootout ID’d

Police Department, Sheriff's Office Don't Have Body Cameras

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Hermantown Saturday has been identified as Timothy Russell Majchrzak, 37, of Hermantown, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will provide additional information, including the names of the deputies, after the initial interviews with people involved are completed.

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday during an encounter with Majchrzak near Highway 53 and Stebner Road behind Skyline Lanes.

Majchrzak had been involved in a high-speed chase on his motorcycle with police in excess of 100 miles an hour, according to officials.

During the confrontation, Majchrzak was struck by a sheriff’s vehicle and pronounced dead.

A gun was found on scene.

No officers were injured.

Meanwhile, we’ve learned it was not by choice that body cameras were not worn by Hermantown police and St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies during the shooting.

Both agencies do not have that technology at this time.

Hermantown Police Chief Jim Crace says all of the department’s squad cars have dash cameras.

He says it’s costly to purchase body cameras and the video-storage software that comes with it, and that there has hasn’t been a big push by the community to make the purchase for a department that doesn’t historically face serious crime or abuse-of-force allegations.

St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman says his squads also have dash cameras and his office is actually in the process of launching body cameras in the “near future.”