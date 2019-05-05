Homegrown 2019 Comes to an End

Another successful Homegrown in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- Homegrown 2019 has finally come to an end after a long but rewarding 8 days.

The local music festival held its final shows Sunday afternoon at Canal Park Brewing.

This was the first year Homegrown had a night dedicated to craft district venues, something that had a positive response from the community.

“This year is just as strong as any other year,” Homegrown assistant director Sean Zarn said.

Total number of attendees to this years festival is currently being tallied. Although that number won’t come in until later this week, officials say overall it was just a great a year as any for local music in Duluth.