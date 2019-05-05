Millard LaJoy Dies at 106 Years Old

DULUTH, Minn. – Millard LaJoy — a man we have followed since he turned 100 — has died at the age of 106.

LaJoy, of Pike Lake, died peacefully Friday in his sleep.

He graduated in 1930 from Duluth Central and went to the U of M to receive engineering and law degrees.

He owned Cubs Roller Skating Rink, worked for the Navy in rocket development and played the banjo.

Over the years, his advice to living long came down to this same message:

“I’ll tell you what the secret is. Have a sense of humor. Don’t give a damn about anything. And don’t worry about anything,” Millard said in an interview in 2018.

Visitation is Saturday, May 11 at St. Raphael’s Church in Duluth from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m followed by the service at 11 a.m.

