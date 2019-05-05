Millard LaJoy Dies at 106 Years Old
DULUTH, Minn. – Millard LaJoy — a man we have followed since he turned 100 — has died at the age of 106.
LaJoy, of Pike Lake, died peacefully Friday in his sleep.
He graduated in 1930 from Duluth Central and went to the U of M to receive engineering and law degrees.
He owned Cubs Roller Skating Rink, worked for the Navy in rocket development and played the banjo.
Over the years, his advice to living long came down to this same message:
“I’ll tell you what the secret is. Have a sense of humor. Don’t give a damn about anything. And don’t worry about anything,” Millard said in an interview in 2018.
Visitation is Saturday, May 11 at St. Raphael’s Church in Duluth from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m followed by the service at 11 a.m.
Millard Hartley LaJoy Sr., 106 of Pike Lake, died Friday, May 3, 2019 in his room Marywood Home. Millard was born February 7, 1913 in Duluth to Frank and Anna LaJoy. He graduated in 1930 from Duluth Central and went on to the U of M to receive degree in Engineering in 1936 and was number one in his class and also a degree in law. Millard was a professor of Engineering at the University of Minnesota until 1966. He moved to International falls and worked for Boise Cascade and in Duluth he owned Cubs Roller Skating Rink. Millard also worked with the Navy in rocket development. He married Ferris Linton on August 1, 1936. Millard was a member of St. Raphael’s Church; many Engineering Society’s; president of the Instrument Society of America; wrote textbook on Industrial automatic controls; member of the afternoon coffee club at the mall and he played the banjo, guitar, mandolin and piano and was a charter member of the Lake Superior Ragtime Society
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna; brother Russell; his wife, Ferris and his daughter Merchon Barry.
Millard is survived by his son, M. Hartley (Sally) LaJoy Jr.; grandsons, Skip and Matt (Angela) LaJoy, son in law, Murph Barry; nieces Toni (Jon) Center and Margaret (Jon) Jarvenen, Dane Christiansen, Brooke Christiansen and Cinthia Jones and nephews, Rick Linton and David Linton.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, May 11 at 10am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Raphael’s Church, 5779 Seville Rd., Duluth, MN. Memorials are preferred to St. Raphael’s Church. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN (218) 727-3555.