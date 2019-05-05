Tacos and Arcade Games Come to Lincoln Park with Taco Arcada

Owners of Duluth Grill Family open up fourth establishment.

DULUTH, Minn.- The expansion of the Lincoln Park Craft District is continuing with the grand opening of Taco Arcada, bringing a twist to your traditional taco restaurant.

The owners of Duluth Grill, Corktown Deli and Brews, and OMC Smokehouse debuted their newest hotspot in Lincoln Park, and the place was packed.

The pixelated sounds of old games and the clicking of buttons and joysticks transport you to a different world.

“It’s really cool to play some classic games,” said Noble Sauve.

Stepping into Taco Arcada on the 19-hundred block of West Superior Street is like stepping into the 80s.

“I was hungry for lunch and I thought I’d pop in and check it out,” said Julie Lundberg, a customer who was hit with a case of nostalgia.

“I thought it was just tacos, and when I came in and saw all the old school arcade games, it was so awesome, it took me back.”

15 pinball machines from as far back as the 1960s and 11 video games are fun for the more vintage, and modern players.

“Yeah, it’s cool,” said Tenzin Milne, enjoying the grand opening with Noble. “Cause, yeah, Pacman? Yeah that’s awesome. I’ve only seen that in one other restaurant.”

“I think I’m just gonna try to do some more claw machine still,” Sauve said, trying to keep all the prizes they won in his hands.

“Yeah that’s my favorite game, claw machine,” said Milne.

Of course the food is a big part of the business.

After all, the name is Taco Arcada.

“All the tacos are done as authentic as we can, true to Mexican style,” co-owner Jeff Petcoff said. “We’re making the tortillas in house, so that’s the best part of a real authentic Taco, is that corn tortilla.”

According to Petcoff, it’s important to them to keep the quality in their food.

“Anytime we do food we want to make sure that we do it right and true to form, and we want to continue to add quality to the Duluth dining scene,” he said.

“And if we’re not doing it the right way, we think we probably shouldn’t be doing it at all.”

Young players are excited to have a cool place to hangout in Lincoln Park.

“There’s not too many other things to do here so it’s really cool to have another fun activity to go to,” Sauve said.

“Also we can get food here so, yeah.”

And as owners of other Lincoln Park businesses, Petcoff and his associates are grooming Taco Arcada to be the neighborhood’s cool hangout.

“We’re very passionate about continuing to push Lincoln Park and see what this little neighborhood’s got.”