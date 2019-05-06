Animal Allies Receives Donation

Animal Allies received a check for over ten thousand dollars on Monday

DULUTH, Minn.- And all our furry friends received a big boost today, as a large donation was given to Duluth’s Animal Allies Humane Society.

The group received a check for more than ten thousands dollars as part of Miller Hill Subaru’s ‘Share the Love Event’. From November 18th to January 3rd, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru could select from a list of charities to receive a donation of $250 locally Animal Allies won out being the top choice to donate too.

Michelle Sternberg, Development Officer at Animal Allies says that “people choose us. They chose to say I want this $250 to go to help Animal Allies and to support the homeless pets in our community. And I think that is something special about Duluth is that we have such a pet friendly community here”.

Over the past twenty years, Subaru of America has donated more than a hundred million dollars to different causes throughout the country.