Ash Borer Update

The third case of Ash Borer has been discovered in Douglas County

HIGHLAND, Wisc.- Concern tonight after the discovery of a new Emerald Ash Borer infestation in Douglas County, this time in the town of Highland.

The Highland infestation was found by a utility tree crew, and brings the affected areas in the county to three joining the City of Superior and Amnicon Falls State Park.

Experts believe people bringing firewood into a new area is to blame for the latest spread of E.A.B. and the public help is needed for future prevention.

Paul Cigan, Forest Health Specialist in Northwest Wisconsin says that “Emerald Ash Borer is here to stay and is going to continue to spread, and it’s going to cause a major impact but it’s not to late for landowners to identify the potential impact and do something about it”.

If you do have an ash tree in your yard, look at the color of it. If it has a blonder color to it, the odds of it having Emerald Ash Borer are high and should contact local DNR immediately.

Cigan also mentioned that “the biggest thing landowners can do is to identify how many ash they have and to work on a management plan. If folks own a wood lot and have some yard trees, considering whether or not they should use an insecticide treatment to preserve and protect those trees or whether or not they should have them removed and plant a different species”.

Those living especially around fifteen miles of the Highland area should monitor trees closely since the Emerald Ash Borer was first found back in Superior back in 2013, more than 3,000 trees have been cut down to try and stop the infestation.