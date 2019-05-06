Bulldogs Lacrosse Advance to Second Round of MCLA Tourney

The UMD men's lacrosse team picked up a win in the first round.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A 5-0 start to the game sealed the deal for the UMD men’s lacrosse team as they knocked off Bridgewater State 15-7 in the first round of the MCLA DII tournament.

Marcus Olson led the Bulldogs with four goals while Jared Johnson and Scott McNamara each chipped in with two goals. Blake Nastrom was solid in net with 11 stops.

Bulldogs move on to face North Dakota State Tuesday in the national quarterfinals. The Bison are the defending national champions.