Bulldogs Softball Makes Second Straight NCAA Tournament Appearance

UMD is the No. 8 seed in the central region and will play No. 1 Seed University of Central Oklahoma in the first round.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD softball team is officially in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs were knocked out of the NSIC Tournament on Friday and earned an at–large bid, they learned Monday morning during the selection show. The Bulldogs are the No. 8 seed in the central region and will play No.1 seed University of Central Oklahoma in the first round.

This will be the Bulldogs’s ninth NCAA Tournament appearance and second in a row. The bulldogs made it to the Super Regional round for the first time in program history last year.

The Bulldogs and Bronchos will play on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.