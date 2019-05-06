CCU College of Hair Fire still Under Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – An investigation continues into the cause of a fire at the Cosmetology Careers Unlimited College of Hair on West Superior Street.

Initial damage is estimated to cost $75,000.

Authorities responded to a call of smoke coming from a door in an alley behind the school, Saturday afternoon.

Upon entry they found a medium size fire burning on the second floor of the building.

The blaze was quickly extinguished.

Fire officials say luckily hazardous materials weren’t a cause for concern,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Consie.

“There were no chemicals, just the standard room and contents fire on that floor. I would say anything in that fire was usual material,” Consie continues.

The building was unoccupied at the time and the fire did not spread to adjoining buildings.

According to the college’s Facebook page they will be closed for both class and appointments on Tuesday for continued cleanup related to the fire.