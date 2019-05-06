Contractors Remove 100 Year Old Pipes Under Superior Street Reconstruction Site

DULUTH, Minn. – Asbestos contractors were removing existing steam pipes, as part of phase two of the ongoing Superior Street reconstruction project.

City officials tell us the asbestos contained pipes have been serving the downtown area for more than one hundred years.

Environmental monitoring was performed to ensure worker and public safety during the removal

Access to local businesses remained opened during the process.

Phase two of superior street reconstruction involves the street between Lake Avenue and Third Avenue East.

The project will improve utilities and add a new hot water system.