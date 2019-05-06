Douglas County Tourism See’s Dramatic Rise

Visitor spending up almost ten percent compared to the previous year

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Tourism business sales in Douglas County topped nearly one hundred fifty million dollars in 2018. With visitor spending up almost ten percent compared to the previous year.

That’s according to a report released today from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Local leadership say the increase is due to a number of factors, including new retail developments in Superior’s downtown, along with new opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Taylor Pedersen, President & CEO of Travel Superior said that “a lot of times we can even just analyze what a tourist thinks by putting ourselves in their shoes. people want a taste of the local. they want local food, they want local beverages whether that’s a craft beer or homemade pop or a sparkling water from one of our breweries. we really have outstanding tourism offerings in this area”.

In 2018 Douglas County Tourism generated more than eleven million in state and local taxes and supported more than a thousand jobs.