Ecolibrium3 Hosts a “Sun-Raiser” for Lincoln Park Solar Panels

The solar panels will act as a source of energy for Lincoln Park.

DULUTH, Minn.- If you ever wanted to take a stab at weather forecasting, Ecolibrium3’s newest “sun”–raiser might be your chance to predict the weather and help the Lincoln Park community.

The fundraiser is a way to get the community involved in raising money for the Lincoln Park solar garden.

The garden will provide energy to the homeless veteran’s center and serve as a backup source of energy to Lincoln Park homes.

People can pledge money for each sunny day that happens from May 23 to June 21, 30 days leading up to the Summer solstice.

“We wanted to make sure that there’s a lot of attention on the stories of this neighborhood, about homelessness, about energy, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and one great way of doing that is to have people focus on helping us make this project happen over the course of 30 days,” Ecolibrium3 CEO and founder Jodi Slick said.

Ecolibrium3 is planning a celebration in the field where the solar garden will be on the Summer solstice to reveal how much they made during the sun–raiser.