Essentia Health Offers Free Skin Screenings for Melanoma Monday

Free cancer screenings happened all over the country for Melanoma Monday.

DULUTH, Minn.- May is skin cancer awareness month and skin clinics across the country offered free screenings for ‘Melanoma Monday’

The Essentia Health Skin Clinic was busy for the event.

The screenings are a way to promote sun safety moving into the summer months.

Screenings are one of many preventative measures people can take to protect themselves from skin cancer.

“Skin cancer is an epidemic in the united states. One out of five Americans will develop a skin cancer of some sort and melanoma is actually the most rapidly growing form of skin cancer and it’s very common, especially in young adults. Melanoma if caught late can be deadly, but if caught early is very treatable,” Dr. Hilary Reich said.

Wearing sunscreen and protective clothing at the sun’s peak hours between 10 and 2 is also a way to help prevent skin cancer.