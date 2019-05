Greyhounds Walk Off Against Hawks

Duluth East got the 14-13 home win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nick Allen hit a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh to get the Duluth East baseball team the 14-13 win over Hermantown Monday afternoon.

Drew Grindahl led the Greyhounds with four RBI. Reece Fish knocked in five runs for the Hawks.

The Greyhounds (7-2) will play at Forest Lake on Friday while the Hawks (3-4) will play at Hibbing on Tuesday.