Mental Health Professional Address Teen Suicide and Prevention

Mobile Crisis Hotline 218-623-1800

DULUTH, Minn. – Recent studies show in Minnesota suicide is now the second leading cause of death for 10–24 years old.

The collaborative includes mental health professionals from thirty agencies across the region.

Throughout the year multiple trainings are held to provide strategies and ideas for teen suicide prevention.

Panels of speakers are invited to share personal experiences to continue the conversation about this big topic.

“Adolescent mental health and prevention is something really dear to me. Something I have struggled with myself. Having suicide attempts,” said Psychotherapist David Romano.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see how many students and young people are struggling in silence with their mental health,” Romano continues.

The collaborative believes it’s important to get communities more involved in the effort of understanding teen suicide.

“One of the things I say about suicide prevention is it’s everyone’s business,” said Carlton County Suicide Prevention Coordinator Meghann Levitt.

“Everything is coming to a point where people are realizing that this is really a need. We need to just get more resources in place to be able to respond to a higher need,” Levitt continues.

The organization also hopes catching youth mental health concerns early will bring suicide rates down.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text MN to 741741 for more information.

Click here for a list of other resources.