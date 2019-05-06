Minnesota boy Left in car for Hours, Dies; Father Charged

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A 4-year-old boy has died after authorities say his father left him in a hot sport utility vehicle for hours while he worked at an event in St. Paul.

The father, 26-year-old Kristopher Taylor of Apple Valley, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The boy died Saturday. Authorities say Taylor left the child in the vehicle for hours while he worked the Grillfest event at CHS Field. Taylor returned to the SUV at about 5:15 p.m. to find the boy was stiff.

The temperature reached 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and the criminal complaint says the boy was in the sun.

According to the complaint, Taylor told police he left the window open a crack and gave the boy a handheld video game.

It was not immediately clear whether Taylor had an attorney to comment on his behalf.