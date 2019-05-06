Opening Soon: The Adventure Park on the North Shore

A Grand Opening for The Adventure Park on the North Shore is Set for Friday, May 24

SILVER BAY, Minn. – The layout of the land is changing on the corner of Highway 61 and Outer Drive in Silver Bay.

The Adventure Park on the North Shore is currently expanding to include a high ropes course with an opening date of Friday, May 24 at 3:00 p.m.

The Park was first exposed in 2017 when the owners of the land demolished an old gas station to expose a beautiful natural rock climbing wall named “Eleanor.”

Owners Alice Tibbetts and Phil Huston had a vision of starting the park as a rock climbing experience, and later developing The Adventure Park on the North Shore with an aerial high ropes course.

The ropes course will welcome visitors of all ages with a total of six aerial trails to traverse.

The course will include multiple zip lines as well as a final 350 foot dual zip line for adventure seekers to enjoy.

Visitors to the course can currently obtain 50 percent off on tickets by clicking here.