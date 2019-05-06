Purchase a Pack, Plant a Tree

The Monthlong Drive is in Collaboration with the Minnesota DNR

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Pack has brought back its company-wide and month-long Arbor Day campaign called, “Buy A Pack, We Give Back.”

Due to the company’s success with the philanthropic campaign in 2018, the Made in America business has brought it back once again for 2019.

For every Duluth Pack manufactured product sold, Duluth Pack will properly plant a tree with the Minnesota DNR team.

“There is truly nothing more rewarding than giving back and making a difference,” said Tom Sega, Duluth Pack’s President. “As an original heritage American outdoors company, we want to give back and make a positive impact.”

Starting Friday, April 26th the campaign kicks-off the second year of “Buy A Pack, We Give Back”.

With every purchase of Duluth Pack handcrafted products in their signature 14 different colors, assorted wools, and sustainable American leather options, a tree will be planted in the local area.

The month-long promotion gives customers a chance to physically see how supporting local businesses pays off.

The campaign will be featured at the Duluth Pack’s flagship retail store located at 365 Canal Park Dr. Duluth, MN, as well on their internationally recognized website at DuluthPack.com and all participating Duluth Pack wholesale dealers found worldwide.

“This is a campaign our team has been working on for some time and involving our customers and community is something we have been looking forward to,” added Kyle Radich, General Manager. “We wanted this donation campaign to be accessible to all of our customers, local and international, so that is why all branches of our business are involved in this first ever company-wide promotion program.”

Together the collaboration celebrated the planting of over 2,300 trees in the Cromwell, Minnesota area in 2018. The results were placed in over 23 acres and consisted of maple seedlings.

For this year, the company has a goal to achieve over 5,000 trees planted with the public’s help and participation.