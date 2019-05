Saints’ Maggie Schley Named UMAC Softball Player of the Year

The senior helped St. Scholastica finish 12-4 within the UMAC.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica senior Maggie Schley was named UMAC Player of the Year Monday afternoon.

Schley dominated the conference at the plate and on the mound. She led the UMAC in RBI with 26 in league play and recorded nine multi-hit games.

And as a pitcher, Schley recorded seven wins and ERA of 1.76. She also finished with six shutouts, including a no-hitter.