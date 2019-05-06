Saints’ Patten Earns 300 Wins With Men’s Tennis Program

Patten is in his 23rd season with St. Scholastica and is leading the men to their first ever NCAA Tournament berth.

DULUTH, Minn. – As both St. Scholastica tennis teams won the UMAC Tournament Championship over the weekend, while the win gave the men their first ever NCAA Tournament berth, it also gave head coach Wells Pattten his 300th win coaching the men’s program.

Patten is in his 23rd season with the Saints and has led the men to 23 UMAC regular season titles and 18 tournament championships.

“It kind of hasn’t sunk in yet. It will probably when we get done after this weekend or when the season ends and you kind of look back and say ‘wow, I’ve been doing this a long time.’ But it’s the student-athletes that you enjoy being around and that’s why you do it. I just really wanted them to play well and I felt like we did so this was just icing on the cake,” Patten said.