Two Additional Shows Confirmed for Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two additional evenings of entertainment were announced to play the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this summer:

Logic

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29

Tickets: $55 and $43 (general admission plaza-level standing room only, no chairs; and reserved seating)

On sale: noon Friday, May 10

ZZ Top – 50th Anniversary Tour with special guest Cheap Trick

7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2

Tickets: $49 and $39 (all reserved seating)

On sale: 10 a.m. Friday, May 10

Tickets will be available through Etix at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited time opening from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday May 10.

For more information on this year’s Grandstand artists lineup visit: https://www.mnstatefair.org/get-involved/media/media-gallery-grandstand-artists/.