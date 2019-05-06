Yellowjackets’ Nick Bursik Earns UMAC Coach of the Year Honors

Bursik takes home Coach of the Year honors in his first year with the team.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin-Superior softball interim head coach Nick Bursik was named Coach of the Year by the UMAC Monday afternoon.

Bursik, who also serves as the athletic director at UWS, led the Yellowjackets to their second straight runner-up finish in the regular season. The team finished second in slugging and RBI, and the pitching staff recorded a 2.20 ERA and held opponents to a conference-low .223 batting average.