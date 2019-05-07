Bulldogs Softball Set to Take on Top-Seed Central Oklahoma in NCAA Tourney

The UMD softball team is aiming to string together some upsets like last season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD softball team hit the road Tuesday with a mission on their minds.

The Bulldogs are heading back to the tournament with a tall task at hand as they will face Central Oklahoma, the top seed in the tourney and the number one team in the country. But remember, this team had similarly low expectations last season and made it all the way to the superior regionals.

First pitch down in Edmond, OK is set for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.