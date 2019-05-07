Duluth Playhouse Announces 2019-2020 Season

Season announced for NorShor, Underground, and Family Theatres

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Playhouse announced the upcoming season for the NorShor, Underground, and Family Theatres.

At the NorShor this year will be Smokey Joe’s Cafe, the Wizard of Oz, Steel Magnolias, Spamalot, The Who’s Tommy, and two concert series.

At the Family Theatre will be Treasure Island, Disney’s Frozen Jr, Matilda, A Year with Frog and Toad, James and the Giant Peach Jr, Disney’s Mary Poppins Jr, and The Tempest.

At the Underground will be Dracula, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Santaland Diaries, The 15th Annual Short Shorts Film Fest, The Arsonists, What She Said Fest, MacBeth Dinner Party, Around the World in 80 Days, and Wild Party.

“Because of having our three distinct venues now, we’re able to focus on the strengths of those venues and those audiences, where in the past when we only had one theatre, then we had to compromise quite frequently often on the production values and the shows that we could do,” said Duluth Playhouse Executive & Artistic Director Christine Gradl Seitz. “Now the sky’s the limit.”

The Playhouse plans to start their first ever professional contract and pay scale this year for artists.