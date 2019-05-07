Duluth Police Seeking Two Missing Children

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing children.

Alexander LaFave: 15-years-old, 5’2″ 150lb white male with auburn hair and hazel eyes. Possibly wearing a gray hoodie, green army color jacket, black Air Jordans, and jeans.

Addison LaFave: 9-years-old, 4’9″ white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. Possibly wearing a pink polo shirt and tennis shoes.

Both last seen at their address on on May 6 at 8 p.m.

If you have any information please call 911 or 218-730-5560.