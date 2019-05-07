EPA Announces Funding for Howard’s Bay in Superior

The construction won't begin until 2020 but today the EPA announced 14 million for clean-up efforts

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced 14 million dollars in funding to clean up Howard’s Bay in Superior.

Contamination has built up in the sediment at the site damaging fish and the wildlife habitat there. Those in the St. Louis River Alliance are pleased this is going to get done making sure they can get off the EPA’s area of concern list.

Executive Director for St. Louis River Alliance Kris Eilers, says “the great feeling is that this area, Howard’s bay will be cleaned up and the grudge materials will be put to good use and there will be people put to work doing the projects and the water quality will increase”.

The clean-up will include dredging eighty seven thousand cubic yards of sediment and is set to begin in 2020. Funding will also come from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the City of Superior and Fraser Shipyards.