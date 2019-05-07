Fighting Back on the Issues Veterans Face

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Douglas County non-profits gathered at the Bong Center in Superior today to host a forum on how to fight back against the many issues Veterans face.

The event sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs had experts on hand discussing a variety of issues including alcohol addiction or even housing or billing help.

People in these non-profits said they want to make sure Veterans know that there are places to turn to when facing some difficult situations.

Veterans Outreach & Recovery Board Member in Wisconsin Paul Huber says that “it’s good to know that there is agencies out there and individuals also out there, that are there to help out these veterans and their families”.

According to Veterans affairs, fifty to sixty percent of Veterans don’t reach out when they return home to get the services that they need.